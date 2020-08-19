KIIS FM radio star and Masked Singer judge Jackie ‘O’ Henderson (pictured) was reduced to tears during Kitten’s spellbinding performance on Tuesday’s episode. Ten

“What a voice! Kitten, oh, my heart's breaking for you, Kitten. My heart's breaking. Oh, that was so sad, but beautiful,” Osher said, before adding: “Jackie, what are you feeling?”

Wiping away the tears, Jackie made the heartbreaking confession that Kitten reminded her of her nine-year-old daughter, Catalina Mae, whom she lovingly refers to as Kitty.

“It's making me miss my daughter,” Jackie O said, referring to how Kitty remained in Sydney while she relocated to Melbourne to film The Masked Singer.

The adorable feline left everyone feeling a little bit emotional with her rendition of Wendy Matthew's 1992 hit, The Day You Went Away, but it was Jackie O who felt it the most. Ten

“You're so cute. You don't know how much she would love you. That was beautiful,” she added.

Jackie O recently spoke to Who magazine about the challenges of being away from Kitty.

“My daily schedule is pretty gruelling right now but by far the hardest thing for me was leaving Kitty at home,” Jackie confessed.

At the time, the radio personality admitted she had only been away from her only child for a week, however, the distance was nonetheless having a major impact on her.

“It was the one thing that made me unsure about going ahead with doing the show again because, once coronavirus worsened in Melbourne, I knew she wouldn’t be able to come down for weekends.

“I’m gutted – and she is too, because last year she was on set and she loved the show. She became friends with Dannii’s son Ethan and they’d hang out,” she added.