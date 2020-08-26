The Masked Singer’s Cactus (pictured) received plenty of backlash on social media recently, when she was heavily criticised for her performance of I Love It by Swedish duo Icona Pop. Ten

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “The Cactus with Boobs is singing The Divinyls' 'I Touch Myself'... WHOLESOME FAMILY VIEWING MY A***.”

“So a Cactus with boobs is singing I Touch Myself during prime time that's Channel 10 for you,” another person stated.

A third person added: “I can’t wait to explain to future generations that a cactus with boobs once sang about masturbation on national TV and that that wasn’t even remotely the weirdest thing to happen in 2020.”

Cactus (pictured) was criticised again – only this time fans were seemingly more alarmed by her choice of song and not her vocals. Ten

Meanwhile, another viewer tweeted: “Really didn't need to see a cactus touching its pot.”

Despite the backlash, the judges seemingly couldn’t get enough of the classic hit, with host Osher Gunsberg praising Cactus for her performance.

“Cactus! Cactus, Cactus! Oh! I search myself, I want you to find me, Cactus. What a song! Oh, teenage me just had a moment!” Osher said.

Despite having the judges on their feet and singing along to the words of ‘90s smash-hit I Touch Myself by the Divinyls, it appears several viewers found the song too risqué. Ten

Dave Hughes added: “That was incredible. Chrissy Amphlett from the Divinyls. That was a worldwide hit, that song. She'd be looking down from wherever she is, thinking, "2020's a weird year.”

Osher later took to Twitter to weigh in on the song choice debate, writing: “Singing about masturbating. Brilliant.”

Cactus' identity still remains a mystery with the judges speculating she could potentially be Lucy Durack, Julia Morris, Ella Hooper or even MasterChef star Poh Ling Yeow.

The Masked Singer continues Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Ten.