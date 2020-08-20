“Most cactuses put down their roots where they first land but not me. It took a while for me to find where I belonged," one of Cactus' clues teased. Network Ten

Who is Cactus?

Finding out who’s behind Cactus’ costume sure is a prickly issue.

The first clue dropped for the star teased: “When they hear my voice, they'll be yelling ‘You grow girl’”.

And the hint only got more cryptic from there!

The celeb disguised by a plant has performed songs such as No Doubt’s Just a Girl and Icona Pop’s I Love It.

Other clues included: “Most cactuses put down their roots where they first land but not me. It took a while for me to find where I belonged. Along the way, I’ve walked the most hallowed turf in the land.

“I’m a bit of a princess. But am I dangerous? I was called that at the start of my career. I took it hard, but don’t we all need something that scares us just a little?

“We cactuses aren’t known for the way we move, well that’s not strictly accurate. I’m not bad, but I’m definitely not the best mover in my family.”

Some Masked Singer fans reckon they’ve already got it figured out.

“This one I’m 95% sure. Cactus is Lucy Durack,” wrote one fan, while another added: “I think Cactus is Lucy Durack. The clues fit. Can't wait to find out for sure.”

Another insisted there was no way it couldn’t be her, penning, “I'm sure Cactus is Lucy Durack and no one will convince me otherwise.”

It was a theory backed up by fellow Masked Singer star Katie Noonan who guessed Lucy as being behind the mask after her own elimination from the show.

Hmm, could they be right? We can’t wait to see.

Many Masked Singer fans are convinced Cactus is none other than Lucy Durack (pictured). Getty

Who are The Masked Singer judges?

Thanks to travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 global crisis, international judge Lindsay Lohan was unable to return for the second season and was instead replaced by comedian Urzila Carlson. All other judges, Jackie O Henderson, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue returned to the panel.

Pictured left to right: The Masked Singer's Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie O Henderson. Network Ten

Who hosts The Masked Singer Australia?

There’s no rest for poor Osher Gunsberg at Network Ten! Fresh from his stint hosting Bachelor in Paradise, the talented TV personality is back fronting The Masked Singer Australia two nights a week. And if you didn’t think he was busy enough – never fear, he’s hosting The Bachelor Australia two of the other nights of the week.

When does The Masked Singer air?

The Masked Singer airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Network Ten.

