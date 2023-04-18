Apple TV+

If you’re not wanting to read the whole book, the story follows a woman named Hannah. And when her husband Owen suddenly disappears, she has no choice but to team up with her stepdaughter Bailey. Family secrets, bags full of cash and the threat of the FBI see this story really pick up in pace - with some truly unexpected twists and turns.

At the centre of the psychological thriller is the question, 'How far will you go to protect the people you love… and how far will you go to uncover the truth?'

Where to stream The Last Thing He Told Me in Australia

The mini-series premieres on Apple TV+ with two episodes on April 14. The remaining five episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me will be released weekly through to May 19.

Stream it now on Apple TV+, live and on-demand with 7 days free. Sign up here.

