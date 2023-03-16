Instagram

Method:

1. Line a 9x13 inch baking dish with parchment paper.

2. Melt 170 grams of chocolate and 2 tablespoons of peanut butter in the microwave until smooth. Pour into prepared dish and spread into an even layer. Place in the freezer for 15 mins to harden.

3. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse coconut flakes and cashews until finely ground. Add dates and pulse until mixture comes together and forms a ball.

4. When the chocolate/peanut butter mixture has hardened, remove from the freezer and press the coconut mixture into an even layer on top of chocolate (using your hands). Return the pan to the fridge to chill while you make the third layer.

5. In a medium saucepan, combine coconut milk, sugar and honey. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 10 mins or until caramel has thickened. Remove from heat and let cool for 5 mins. Stir in coconut oil, vanilla, and peanuts. Remove the pan from the fridge and pour caramel mixture over the bars, spreading in an even layer. Return the pan to the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour.

6. About 10 mins before you remove the bars from the fridge, melt together the remaining 170 grams of chocolate and remaining 2 tablespoons of peanut butter in the microwave until smooth. Let cool for 5 mins, then pour the chocolate over the caramel layer, spreading evenly. Return to the fridge until well chilled, at least 1 hour. (Jennifer left them overnight!)

7. Cut bars into squares and serve. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week.