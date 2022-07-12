Kim and Pete get cheeky in season two. Instagram

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” ask Kim, to which Pete literally drops everything to follow.

Love seems to be a running theme this season. We see Kourtney Kardashian discuss her partner Travis Barker and try on dresses ahead of her lush Italian wedding.

WATCH BELOW: Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish third wedding

All the while littlest Kardashian, Khloé, opines that she still believes in love despite her messy split from basketballer Tristan Thompson. Fingers crossed he’s not back. Khloé, you can do better.

We might also get more info about Kylie Jenner’s second child. We see her announce her pregnancy to the fam and a few shots of her with health professionals. It’s possible Kylie will use the show to finally announce the name of her second bubba. Our money is on Coconut.

No word on whether we’ll see more Storm this season. Instagram

It’s not all love and babies. This season will dive into the family’s public court battle with Blac Chyna, who sued them for allegedly ruining her career. The Kardashian/Jenner band ultimately came out on top from that fight.

Meanwhile, family matriarch Kris reveals she’s going through a tough time of her own. The trailer shows Kris in hospital with an undisclosed health issue. Kris tearfully tells the camera that she can’t reveal her condition to the girls since, “they have enough problems. They don't need to worry about mom.”

If the trailer is anything to go by, it is going to be a drama-packed season. Unfortunately we’ll have to wait a little while until the full season drops on Disney+ on September 22.

You can catch The Kardashians season one streaming on Disney+ now.