Mat tried to rally the troops to knock Shonee out of the game, however, Shonee and Harry were busy getting all their ducks in a row - which included Mat's demise.

Tribal was a back-and-forth between Mat and the rest of the tribe. He reminded them all that they needed his strength if they wanted to win immunity.

But alas, the gang voted him off - and he was shocked!

'The Godfather is no more,' Locky declared.

In his piece to camera, Mat told viewers, 'I know if I got to merge I could have won this game. But I couldn't get to merge.

'I said chaos would reign, and it will reign. They will be destroyed... when they get to merge.'