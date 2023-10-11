After almost a decade, The Crown is about to come to its end.
The show that pulled back the curtain on the most secretive family in the world, The British Royal Family.
No one is ready for the finale, as that means we’re at the part where we lose the people's princess, Princess Diana.
What is The Crown about?
In The Crown season one, we follow a young rise to power as she gets married to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and has her two oldest kids, Charles in 1948 (now Queen Elizabeth II’s ) and King in 1950. Princess Anne
In The Crown season two, Her Royal Highness’s youngest kids are born, in 1960 and Prince Andrew in 1964. Prince Edward
In The Crown season three, the Queen sends Charles over to the Caribbean for eight months in 1970 so he doesn’t get married to Camilla.
In The Crown season four, Charles returns from the Caribbean and gets married to Princess Diana instead in 1973.
In The Crown season five, Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially get a divorce in 1996, which is frowned upon in the royal family.
Teaser for The Crown season six.
The Crown season six plot
After back and forth on the ethics of covering death, Princess Diana's The Crown season six will delicately cover her crash crash in Paris on 31 August 1997, when she sadly lost her life.
Now divorced Prince Charles will get married to divorced in 2005, even though the church frowns upon marrying a divorcee. Camilla
In a beautiful moment, we'll see young make his mum proud by courting his now wife and mother of his children, Prince William at the University of St. Andrews. Kate Middleton
It's interesting to note that the series ended in 2005, not covering Princess Di's other son courtship with Prince Harry's who has sued media previously. Meghan Markle
Ultimately finishing the series on the question, what is the future of the monarchy?
The Crown season six will feature Diana's passing.
The Crown season six release date/ where to watch
The Crown season six will be released on Netflix in two parts.
The first part is on 16 November and the final part is on 14 December.
The Crown season six Prince William and Kate.
Similar shows to The Crown
Can’t wait until next month when The Crown season six is released? (Neither can we, don’t worry…)
Here’s a royal romance to binge in the meantime.
