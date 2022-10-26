"These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low." Netflix

"They are rewriting history as they go along and that's what makes me very angry. Netflix are deliberately reviving the most painful time in the boys' lives," Simone told The Sun.

"It's forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died."

"I think it's disgusting and sick. Why are they setting out to upset William and Harry? Simone continued before concluding with:

"The makers of this programme do not care about the heir to the throne and everything he has been through. Why do these callous, insensitive people feel the need to recreate that horrible day? They are going out of their way to hurt the Royal Family."

The real-life crash occurred on August 31st in 1997. Diana and her boyfriend at the time, Dodi Al Fayed, were pursued by paparazzi while travelling to Paris and eventually crashed into part of a tunnel.

Simone Simmons thinks The Crown will make Prince William and Prince Harry relive their mother's death.

Al Fayed died on impact while Diana died in hospital at 36 years' old.

Season five of The Crown, which will hit Netflix in just three weeks' time, is set to detail the late Queen Elizabeth's "annus horribilis" of 1992, which saw several of her children's marriages fall apart and Windsor Castle partially destroyed by fire.

The Queen is being portrayed by Imelda Staunton, taking over from Olivia Colman who played the Queen in seasons three and four.

Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce will portray the late Prince Philip, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker-Bowles and Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret.

As aforementioned, Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana, taking over from Emma Corrin - who won a Golden Globe for Best Actress last year, thanks to her performance in The Crown as a young Diana.