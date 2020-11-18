Emma Corrin (pictured) previously revealed she was thrilled to have been given the opportunity to portray the late Princess Diana in season four of The Crown. Getty

“I’d be interested to know what [William and Harry] think… but if I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave!” Emma confessed.

“I’m not going to say it doesn’t matter, because that would be ignorant. If someone made a programme about my grandma, who died last year, that would be difficult for me to watch.”

Emma, who plays the “People’s Princess” between the ages of 16 and 28, recently admitted the concept of the royal family watching her portrayal seemed strange.

“I would be lying if I said that it isn’t completely daunting,” Emma confessed. “But I think if they switch on and press play on Netflix, then they know what they are getting themselves into."

She continued: “I do hope there is a part of them that wants to see it and they don’t do it because they are unhappy about it.

“But this is fiction, we are playing versions in a version of events, so I hope they don’t take anything too personally," she added.

Emma admitted she didn’t have any preconceived notions about who she thought The Princess of Wales (pictured) was. Getty

In terms of how she prepared for the role, Emma also admitted she didn’t have any preconceived notions about who she thought The Princess of Wales was.

“Well, there is obviously a lot of stuff about Diana out there, but a lot of it wasn’t really helpful to me in terms of this role and where we go with the character,” Emma said.

“It was through reading the scripts that I realised this is very much our version of Diana and that freed me up to create the character.”