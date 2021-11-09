"I am not a stupid woman but I did a stupid thing." Nine

However, in The Block finale on Sunday, Josh and Luke dropped the bombshell that Tanya had actually taken the photo herself in the first week of filming and had been lying about it all season.

The revelation caused Tanya to break down in tears, saying, “I don‘t think anybody is as embarrassed or as disappointed as me.

"I am not a stupid woman but I did a stupid thing."

Now, despite clashing with Tanya and Vito and calling them "liars", Mark and Mitch have now come out in support of their co-stars following their $750,000 win.

"Please join us and give Tanya a chance." Instagram

“Tanya, the purple-headed girl & the face of the big lie of The Block,” the couple wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“She made a mistake. Have you ever made a mistake & tried to cover it up, it gained momentum and before you knew, there was no way out, you’d dug such a big hole you couldn’t see any way out – imagine doing this on the biggest show on Australian television.

"This is what happened to Tanya, we know her, she’s good, but she stuffed up, we too have made mistakes, you all saw me (Mitch) with my inside head thoughts that I blurted out.

“If you’ve ever made errors in judgment in your life that has embarrassed you, please consider what Tanya has gone thru and is dealing with before you judge her, she deserves a chance – we know this is difficult and we’ve had time to talk with Tanya and support her to move forward, please join us and give Tanya a chance, we all deserve it.”

The Block presenter Shelley Craft also praised the winning duo in a comment on the post, writing: “No truer words spoken boys. If the ones affected most are happy to (move) forward …. then that should be good enough for everyone!”