Supplied

When the pair tie the knot in a beach-view ceremony next March, it’s hardly going to be a small and intimate affair.

“Jenny has 10 bridesmaids and I have nine groomsmen,” Dylan explains.

Jenny, a triplet whose siblings are among the party, adds with a laugh, “It’s been a nightmare trying to get 10 girls to agree on a bridesmaid dress.”

At the top of their guest list are fellow Blockheads, Tom and Sarah-Jane, who Dylan and Jenny admit they’d like to see win the prize money if they can’t take it home themselves.

READ NEXT: The Block slammed for racist party

“They were the pair who were most like us, who just got on with the job and worked hard without complaint and did great work,” Dylan reveals, adding the four of them became “great mates”.

Supplied

Host Scotty Cam is also high on the list.

“I couldn’t wait to meet him after growing up watching him. Now I can’t believe we’re mates,” Dylan exclaims. “Scotty’s a legend – I love him.”

READ NEXT: Block fans call the show ‘hypocritical’ after host bullies contestants

After their big day, Jenny and Dylan are looking forward to some rest. They have plans for a short trip somewhere tropical, before heading over to enjoy the European summer. Then their thoughts are turning closer to home.

“We want to start trying for a family next year,” says Jenny. “I’m so excited for the next chapter.”

WATCH BELOW: The Block 2022: Scott Cam stuns teams with a tradie budget update