Sunday night's episode left Kristy and Brett seeing red, after Liberty and Eliza won for the very first time.
Kristy stormed off the set, grabbing her 'Make The Block Great Again' red cap.
She was left unimpressed over the sister's supposed special treatment, including when Liberty was driven around by foreman Dan after concerns for her safety due to building throughout the night. Not to mention, when Scotty Cam gave the girls an additional $500 for being the "most improved team."
This isn't the first time Kristy and Brett have gone up against Blockheads, facing off against Steph as early as episode six when she brought her dad in to help. At the time, Kristy and Brett called a body corporate meeting with Ash and Leah, outlining the rules that Steph and Gian broke.
Of this encounter, Leah has spoken out about Kristy since filming.
“I did not know Kristy actively had a plan to mess with Steph," she told our sister site Woman's Day.
Steph revealed that she didn't know about the target on her back on the Maz and Matty show.
“I didn’t realise how big of a target I did have. I really just take friends at face value, like what you say is what you mean to my face. I didn’t really understand that someone would be plotting something behind my back," she said.
Read Next: Explosive feud tears through The Block: "She's a snake!"