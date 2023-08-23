Eliza said there is "a clique" forming between Leah and Kirsty. Nine

Blockheads know that initially there was a feud firing up with Leah and Kirsty against Steph. But while things have appeared to fizzle out following the “body corporate,” it is only going to continue yet with Eliza and Liberty as the potential target.

“There’s a little bit of a clique that forms between Kristy and Leah which you can see at the moment,” Eliza stated.

Eliza admitted to wanting to “jump in” a lot, however, Liberty felt it was important to wait until the conflict impacted them directly to which “it gets to a point where it does.”

Co-host Erin Molan asked if the girls were being “bullied” but Liberty admitted she wouldn’t explicitly classify it as “bullying.”

“I wouldn’t so much call it bullying. There were certainly things said about us that were untrue,” she said.

“If anyone questions our integrity, that is the biggest offence to both of us because we work really hard and we have really good morals. So that caused a bit of a stir with us.”