Steph has been at the centre of the drama. Nine

“If things were to get unacceptable, I doubt Scotty would sit by and watch.

“He’d be stepping in for sure. No doubt he’s keeping a close eye on everything.”

With their houses sharing a fence, Leah and Kristy became fast friends from the word go. However, their closeness has seen them enjoying many gossip sessions about their fellow contestants – especially Steph.

“The way Leah and Kristy mock and belittle Steph’s emotions…” commented one disapproving fan online.

Fans want Scotty to step in. Nine

Another viewer said even though Steph might come across as shy and socially awkward, neither of these things warranted her being “on the receiving end of Leah and Kristy’s vitriol”.

When New Idea spoke to Leah ahead of The Block’s premiere, she attributed her behaviour towards Steph during the first few weeks of filming to them having a “disconnect”.

She wishes she’d made “more of an effort to break down walls with her sooner.”