The Bachelor Australia is back for another year. Except, this time around, Ten has decided to switch up the format to... The Bachelors . Yes, there are three eligible bachelors looking for love.

29 girls have been selected by the three men, Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli. But as the season continues, one by one, some girls will be left without a rose and will be forced to do the walk of shame out of the Bachelor Mansion. And they say romance is dead.

Though, if past seasons are anything to go by, the evicted women will be far more gracious than this year's bachie Jed... who threw a tantrum after the first woman he spoke to didn't accept his rose. Yikes.

Without further ado, here is everyone who has been eliminated from The Bachelors so far.