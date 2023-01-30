During The Bachelors’ run, Thomas was intent on finding his one true love. And after watching the finale last night, it looked like the Italian silver fox had gotten the fairytale ending he desperately wanted, thanks to Leah.
“I’ve met the girl. I’m not interested in anybody else,” Thomas said of Leah, before he got down on one knee and proposed marriage.
WATCH: The Bachelors 2 minute challenge
When Leah said, ‘Yes,’ to Thomas’, “Will you marry me?,” the two were ecstatic and it seemed like they’d be the new Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich.
But sadly, the couple have announced that they’re no longer together. In the six months since filming The Bachelors finale, the two split because they realised they just weren’t ‘compatible’.
“I think it was two or three months after the finale… We had an amazing time together and we spent incredible moments together on the show and also after the show… but we realised, spending time together, we had lots of love and care for each other but we weren’t compatible and compatibility is so important,” Thomas told 10Play.
Thomas and Leah have called off their engagement and are no longer together.
Instagram
“We made the decision to stay friends, to still support one another but obviously go our different routes finding love,” the Bachelor continued.
Leah added, “I’m devastated to this day, I didn’t get what I wanted from it, but I also found so much more from it… I love who I am now, I can look at myself in the mirror like, ‘Damn Leah, you should be so proud of yourself’. I gave something a go and I didn’t hold anything back.”
“I didn’t want to leave that experience and think I didn’t show him everything that I was because, at the end of the day, I don’t want someone to be with me just to make me happy, I want someone to be with me because I make them happy as well.”
During Sunday's finale, Thomas said he chose to propose to Leah because it was "the most profound experience meeting" her.
Prior to the joyous moment, Thomas had to break up with Lauren. And while she was clearly upset, she handled Thomas' short and sweet rejection incredibly well.
Elsewhere, Felix chose Jessica and Jed chose Alecia.
Now six months after filming, only Jed and Alecia remain together.