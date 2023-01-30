Thomas and Leah have called off their engagement and are no longer together. Instagram

“We made the decision to stay friends, to still support one another but obviously go our different routes finding love,” the Bachelor continued.

Leah added, “I’m devastated to this day, I didn’t get what I wanted from it, but I also found so much more from it… I love who I am now, I can look at myself in the mirror like, ‘Damn Leah, you should be so proud of yourself’. I gave something a go and I didn’t hold anything back.”

“I didn’t want to leave that experience and think I didn’t show him everything that I was because, at the end of the day, I don’t want someone to be with me just to make me happy, I want someone to be with me because I make them happy as well.”

During Sunday's finale, Thomas said he chose to propose to Leah because it was "the most profound experience meeting" her.

Prior to the joyous moment, Thomas had to break up with Lauren. And while she was clearly upset, she handled Thomas' short and sweet rejection incredibly well.

Elsewhere, Felix chose Jessica and Jed chose Alecia.

Now six months after filming, only Jed and Alecia remain together.