A source has claimed that new Bachelor Jed McIntosh was asked to be a contestant on The Bachelorette but he declined because he didn't think he'd gain a "public profile". Ten

The source went on to insinuate that Jed - who is the drummer for the alt-pop band Mood Monroe - isn’t on The Bachelors to find love; he just wants to gain a “public profile”.

“He held out because he knew if he appeared on Brooke's season he could be out in the first episode and would gain no public profile.”

Jed has been releasing new music in the lead-up to The Bachelors and this, as well as Thomas Malucelli promoting a self-help book he wrote on Instagram, has apparently made network bosses nervous.

“When the leads have so many projects ready to drop and promote before the show, it ruins the integrity a little and the illusion these people are there looking for love. They've been told to hold off with their side projects until after the show has aired,” the source said.

We'll all just have to wait and see whether come January, Jed is one of The Bachelors who finds love and proposes...