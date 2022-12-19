Is the new Bachelor Jed McIntosh really looking for love?
A source claims he just wants to gain a "public profile"...
- by
Bec Milligan
The upcoming new season of The Bachelor, which will premiere in January 2023, will follow not one, not two, but three eligible bachelors - Jed McIntosh, Thomas Malucelli and Felix Von Hofe - as they search for true love.
But as it turns out, new bachelor, Jed was originally supposed to appear on another Channel 10 reality show - The Bachelorette.
WATCH: The Bachelors first look
A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that casting directors reached out to Jed and asked him to be a contestant for Brooke Blurton's 2021 season of The Bachelorette. However, Jed declined...
“Jed basically responded to them and said no I don't want to be a contestant, I want to be The Bachelor instead. He didn't think this would ever happen, but months later he got a call saying bosses would love to meet him and his request actually happened,” the source claimed.
A source has claimed that new Bachelor Jed McIntosh was asked to be a contestant on The Bachelorette but he declined because he didn't think he'd gain a "public profile".
Ten
The source went on to insinuate that Jed - who is the drummer for the alt-pop band Mood Monroe - isn’t on The Bachelors to find love; he just wants to gain a “public profile”.
“He held out because he knew if he appeared on Brooke's season he could be out in the first episode and would gain no public profile.”
WATCH: Brooke Blurton tears up at the final The Bachelorette rose ceremony
Jed has been releasing new music in the lead-up to The Bachelors and this, as well as Thomas Malucelli promoting a self-help book he wrote on Instagram, has apparently made network bosses nervous.
“When the leads have so many projects ready to drop and promote before the show, it ruins the integrity a little and the illusion these people are there looking for love. They've been told to hold off with their side projects until after the show has aired,” the source said.
We'll all just have to wait and see whether come January, Jed is one of The Bachelors who finds love and proposes...