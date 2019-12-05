The Bachelor’s Chelsie McLeod won the heart of astrophysicist Matt Agnew, before it was revealed they had unexpectedly called it quits six weeks after the finale aired on TV. Instagram

“A lot of you want to know exactly what happened with Matt and I,” Chelsie began referring to the question about their breakup being mutual.

She continued: “I'm going to respect Matt's privacy and not go into details… I mean, there really isn't any anyway, nothing bad happened.

"It's a hard situation, it just takes two strong people with a really strong connection to get through the stages between filming and the end."

In an earlier video, Chelsie thanked fans for “checking” to see how she’s been coping since the breakup was announced.

"It's definitely been rough. I do not deal with heartbreak well, and my heart is broken. Heartbreak sucks," she said.

Chelsie went on to say that despite not finding true love with Matt she didn’t regret taking part in the show, and she still believes the process does work.

"I don't regret doing The Bachelor," she confessed.

"I had the time of my life and met some amazing girls. I found love... it sucks that I had my heart broken. The process was the best thing to happen to me. I found love."

He also referred to Chelsie as a "very special woman" who "deserves to find happiness".