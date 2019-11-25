It seemed like the perfect modern-day fairytale romance: two scientists who fell in love in unlikely circumstances on reality television.
However, The Bachelor’s Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod’s romance was short-lived, with the pair announcing that they had split after less than six months of dating.
Now, New Idea can reveal the real reason why the couple parted ways, with a source close to the pair making the bombshell claim that Matt never actually intended on choosing any of the women cast on his show and would have done a ‘Honey Badger’ if it wasn’t for a strict clause in his contract preventing him from doing so.
“He wanted to choose no-one, but obviously it was in his contract that he had to choose someone, so producers pushed him to pick Chelsie because she was the safe bet,” the source dishes.
“If it happened two years in a row, the whole franchise would be done.”
According to the source, Matt was forced by producers to choose Chelsie and stay with her until The Bachelorette finale.
These past six months since filming have been a very unique experience. Chels and I have made some beautiful memories together that I'll always cherish, and I wish her nothing but the absolute best. However, it's with a heavy heart that I write this. For Chels and me, our relationship hasn't translated from filming to the real, every day world as we had hoped. Chels is a very special woman and I want her to find the happiness she deserves.
For those who may wonder if there's someone else for me right now, there absolutely is not. It's no one's fault, it's just life.
Matt dumped her out of the blue and didn’t give her any real reason. He just said that they were ‘going in different directions’,” the source dishes.
“He’d been distant for a number of weeks, but Chelsie did not expect him to abruptly end things. She is completely heartbroken but she’s putting on a brave face.”
