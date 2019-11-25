“If they announced their split during Angie’s season, it would have put a bad taste in viewers’ mouths and could have impacted the ratings,” the source explains.

“So, he was made to keep the act up and do the required media rounds with Chelsie until Angie’s season had finished airing.”

However, it seems all of this was news to Chelsie who was said to be blindsided by Matt’s decision to end their relationship – just days after Angie and Carlin went public.

Matt dumped her out of the blue and didn’t give her any real reason. He just said that they were ‘going in different directions’,” the source dishes.

“He’d been distant for a number of weeks, but Chelsie did not expect him to abruptly end things. She is completely heartbroken but she’s putting on a brave face.”

