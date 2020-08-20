Australian Survivor star Brooke Jowett (pictured) has weighed in on the 'cultural diversity' issue. Instagram

"I believe we still have a long way to go in television and media in regards to celebrating diversity but I think the shift is happening," Brooke told HuffPost Australia.

"I would love to see a culturally diverse Bachelorette for 2021."

The 27-year-old, whose mother is Sri Lankan and father is Australian, went on to reveal she faced racist comments from some fans after her own reality television stint.

"During my Survivor experience, I have had a few mean tweets about my colour which astounds me," she said.

"I can't believe some people are still so behind."

When Channel 10 announced its next Bachelorette for 2020 would be sister duo Elly (left) and Becky Miles (right), the news was met with surprise, shock and excitement, but also some disappointment. Ten

She has, however, tried to see the positivity her on-screen experience has provided young viewers.

"The greatest thing to come out of my appearance on Survivor is the fact I have become a role model for younger women.

"I have received many messages from younger culturally diverse girls who have said 'I'm Sri Lankan too!' I love sharing that sense of pride with them."

Brooke found herself drawn into many Bachelor headlines when Survivor co-star and ex, Locky Gilbert was announced as this year's leading man.

After being "joined at the hip" and becoming one another's "ride or die" during their stint on Survivor, Brooke admitted she was "blindsided" by Locky's Bachelor announcement.

Brooke (pictured) has tried to see the positivity her on-screen experience has provided young viewers. Ten

"I guess we had different things planned in our heads for what was to come over the next few months," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Talking on the Shameless podcast, Brooke revealed how "hurt" she had felt after it became apparent that her and Locky's plans to meet up in Bali weren't going to happen.

She went on to say: "I do feel screwed over. I do feel hurt, but Locky is just a small part of my story.

"I must say, Locky and I were not officially dating and I've tried to make that as public as I could," she added.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.