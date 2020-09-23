In 2019, Abbie Chatfield (right) stood next to Helena Sauzier (left) and Chelsie McLeod (centre), who was ultimately chosen by Bachelor Matt Agnew. Ten

Take last year’s line-up for example: Abbie Chatfield, Helena Sauzier and Chelsie McLeod, who was positioned in the middle and ultimately chosen by Bachelor Matt Agnew.

Need more proof? Consider this: Sophie Monk’s chosen suitor, Stu Laundy, was also positioned in the centre of Apollo Jackson and Jarrod Woodgate in 2017.

Coincidence? We think not. And to prove it, take Georgia Love’s final three in 2016, which consisted of Matty J, Jake Ellis and again, the winner Lee Elliot smack-bang in the middle.

Georgia Love’s final three in 2016 consisted of Matty J (left), Jake Ellis (right) and winner Lee Elliot (centre). Ten

But wait there’s more, season four’s Bachelor Richie Strahan ended up choosing Alex Nation, who was in the centre of Nikki Gogan and Olena Khamula.

And prior to that, runner up Richie from season one of The Bachelorette, stood alongside Michael Turnbull and Sasha Mielczarek, who was in the centre and chosen by Sam Frost.

Of course, there are the exceptions where the theory didn’t work, take for instance, Sam Wood’s season winner Snezana Markoski, who wasn’t positioned in the centre.

Season four’s Bachelor Richie Strahan ended up choosing Alex Nation (centre), who was in the middle of Nikki Gogan (right) and Olena Khamula (left). Ten

And who can forget, Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins’ season of The Bachelor, where he gave both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman the flick, after Brooke Blurton walked out.

That being said, for the most part, the theory has proven to be pretty reliable at determining who will end up being chosen at the final commitment ceremony.

This brings us to the current season of The Bachelor, starring Locklan "Locky" Gilbert, dubbed Locky goes looking for love amid a world-wide pandemic.

Runner up Richie Strahan (left) from season one of The Bachelorette, stood alongside Michael Turnbull (right) and Sasha Mielczarek (centre), who was chosen by Sam Frost. Ten

Well, those sneaky people at Ten have seemingly upped the ante and, instead of having a final three shot, have opted to feature four beautiful Bachelorettes instead… clever!

But we think this is nothing more than a sneaky ruse to throw off eagle-eyed fans, who have already worked out who the likely winner will be.

The photo, which was shared on the official Bachelor Instagram, shows finalists Isabella Maree standing next to Irena Srbinovska, Bec Cvilikas and Bella Varelis.

Pictured from left to right: Isabella Maree, Irena Srbinovska, Bec Cvilikas and Bella Varelis. Ten

So if the theory proves to be true, there can only be one of two possible scenarios that will occur during the finale: Locky will profess his undying love for Irena or Bec.

Now, we’re not saying we know who will claims Locky’s heart, but if we can rely on the chemistry we’ve seen on TV – combined with the final photo theory – it appears Irena wins.

The Bachelor continues Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on Ten.