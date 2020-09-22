Is this PROOF Bella Varelis doesn't win Locky Gilbert's heart on The Bachelor? Network Ten

Crucially, in the past few years, the person revealed first has never gone on to win the show.

Last year, it was Abbie Chatfield who was bestowed with the dubious honour but by the season’s end, astrophysicist Matt Agnew had left her brokenhearted in favour of Chelsie McLeod.

In the infamous season featuring Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins, this theory holds true with Brooke Blurton revealed first.

The stunner went on to sensationally quit the show right before the finale – and therefore disqualifying herself.

Although she was introduced first, Abbie Chatfield was left brokenhearted by Matt Agnew. Network Ten

Meanwhile, the season prior, which boasted Matty 'J' Johnson as the leading man, it was nanny Tara Pavlovic who was the first cab off the rank when it came to promos on The Bachelor Instagram.

She was ultimately given her marching orders with only Laura Byrne and Elise Stacy left to battle it out for the marketing manager.

Brooke Blurton called it quits on the Honey Badger's season. Network Ten

Further back in 2016, Channel Ten shone a spotlight on Olena Khamula initially but she failed to win the heart of Richie Strahan and came – you guessed it! – third.

And while seasons further back don't all follow the same theory, could this be a pattern in recent years that will again repeat itself as Locky picks his final woman?

Only time will tell… but sorry, Bella – things aren't looking good!