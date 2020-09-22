As Locky Gilbert’s season of The Bachelor reaches the pointy end of the competition, Australia has become obsessed for another year trying to figure out who is left standing at the end.
Irena Srbinovska is widely considered to be the frontrunner and now there is a conspiracy theory that all but proves Bella Varelis comes off second best.
WATCH: Meet The Bachelor's Bella Varelis
After pulling out our magnifying glasses and launching a deep investigation into The Bachelor seasons of the past, we've spotted proof that Bella doesn’t win.
The very telling clue? She was the first Bachelor beauty of the season introduced by Channel Ten on Instagram when they shared a promo of her and Locky’s red carpet meeting (watch in player above).
Every season the official Bachelor Instagram account reveals a woman competing on the show one by one, with the first one usually sticking around for quite a while. Because why promote someone who gets the flick in the first episode, after all?
Network Ten
Crucially, in the past few years, the person revealed first has never gone on to win the show.
Last year, it was Abbie Chatfield who was bestowed with the dubious honour but by the season’s end, astrophysicist Matt Agnew had left her brokenhearted in favour of Chelsie McLeod.