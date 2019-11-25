Instagram

New Idea recently revealed the real reason Chelsie and Matt parted ways with a source close to the pair making the bombshell claim that Matt never actually intended on choosing any of the women cast on his show and would have done a ‘Honey Badger’ if it wasn’t for a strict clause in his contract preventing him from doing so.

“He wanted to choose no-one, but obviously it was in his contract that he had to choose someone, so producers pushed him to pick Chelsie because she was the safe bet,” the source dishes.

“If it happened two years in a row, the whole franchise would be done.”

According to the source, Matt was forced by producers to choose Chelsie and stay with her until The Bachelorette finale.

Matt dumped her out of the blue and didn’t give her any real reason. He just said that they were ‘going in different directions’,” the source dishes.

“He’d been distant for a number of weeks, but Chelsie did not expect him to abruptly end things. She is completely heartbroken but she’s putting on a brave face.”

