"I know. Once you get out of the Bachie bubble, it's up to you then to kind of create a connection and see how it goes," the former Gogglebox star said.

"It's hardcore," she added.

Matt starred at this season's Bachelor, choosing Chelsie in the season finale in September.

However their romance was short lived as both Chelsie and Matt took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday to announce their split.

"These past six months since filming have been a very unique experience.

"Chels and I have made some beautiful memories together that I'll always cherish, and I wish her nothing but the absolute best.

"However, it's with a heavy heart that I write this. For Chels and me, our relationship hasn't translated from filming to the real, every day world as we had hoped," Matt told his followers.

He made it clear there was no third person involved in their break up.

"For those who may wonder if there's someone else for me right now, there absolutely is not. It's no one's fault, it's just life," he concluded.

Bachelorette Angie chose Carlin over Timm in last week's finale episode.

And while the pair appear loved up, Angie has confirmed they're not rushing into anything serious, and she won't be moving in with Carlin when she relocates to Sydney next year.

"I will be looking at moving back to Sydney at the beginning of next year," the Bachelorette told Vogue Australia.

"That's kind of what we've had a chat about. Not together, we don't want to live together yet."