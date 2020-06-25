When asked if he had been approached to do more TV work Harry replied: “There are plenty of chats going on.”
“Someone asked me if I wanted to be the Bachelor and I said, ‘Do you seriously want me on Australian TV?’"
While we think he’d make a dashing young Bachelor likely to match popular personalities such as Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly, Harry isn’t so sure.
“I don’t know if I could date 20 chicks,” he went on to add.
News broke just last week Harry had split from his on-again off-again girlfriend Francesca, 26, whom he fell in love with on the show.
Harry had even proposed at one point via video call with a lolly-pop ring.
Unfortunately, the distance proved too difficult for the young couple with Harry based in LA and Francesca in Canada, who initially broke the news in a brutal video.
"He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken, I did everything I could,” Francesca explains.
While it’s devastating news for Francesca and fans of the young couple, it could be exciting for single ladies crushing on the reality heartthrob. Here’s hoping!