Could the 23-year-old be the next Bachelor? Instagram

When asked if he had been approached to do more TV work Harry replied: “There are plenty of chats going on.”

“Someone asked me if I wanted to be the Bachelor and I said, ‘Do you seriously want me on Australian TV?’"

While we think he’d make a dashing young Bachelor likely to match popular personalities such as Ciarran Stott and Timm Hanly, Harry isn’t so sure.

“I don’t know if I could date 20 chicks,” he went on to add.

Harry's Instagram is a series of thirst traps. Instagram

News broke just last week Harry had split from his on-again off-again girlfriend Francesca, 26, whom he fell in love with on the show.

Harry had even proposed at one point via video call with a lolly-pop ring.

Harry and Francesca weren't meant to be. Instagram

Unfortunately, the distance proved too difficult for the young couple with Harry based in LA and Francesca in Canada, who initially broke the news in a brutal video.

"He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken, I did everything I could,” Francesca explains.

While it’s devastating news for Francesca and fans of the young couple, it could be exciting for single ladies crushing on the reality heartthrob. Here’s hoping!