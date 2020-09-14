Locky's been a naughty boy! Image: Channel 10

CASE OF THE EX

Locky’s former flame Jordan Cayless claims the pair were still very much in touch before he was announced as the Bachelor.

She tells us that she and Locky would speak often even after they broke up.

“We did stay in contact a little bit,” Jordan reveals.

“He messaged me in January … and a few weeks later he was named as the Bachelor!”

DIRTY TACTICS

They may all be wanting to find love, but The Bachelor is a competition at the end of the day.

So it comes as no surprise that some of the ladies were getting up to mischief and trying to win Locky over when the others weren’t watching.

“I sent Locky a gift during lockdown that I didn’t tell anyone about,” dishes one of the ladies.

Meanwhile, another contestant tells us that she had secret one-on-one chats with the Bachie.

“He said so many reassuring things to me, especially during lockdown...which I never felt the need to share with any of the other girls.”

Locky pictured with his Love Island ex Jordan Cayless. Image: Instagram

NAKED IN THE HOUSE

According to one contestant, the girls would walk freely around the mansion naked! Izzy in particular was nude 99 per cent of the time.

“The girls became really close in the house and felt comfortable around each other, so they ended up just walking around naked most of the time, especially when they were getting ready or had just been spray-tanned. But it was awkward when crew arrived and they were told to cover up.”

FAST FOOD GALORE

One contestant tells us the girls would often do an online food order and could eat whatever they wanted.

“They have supplies for whatever they feel like cooking.”

But once COVID-19 hit, things changed.

“The deliveries were few and far between and we even begged one of the producers to order us Uber Eats.”

Locky would bust in on the girls to hold impromptu pool parties. Image: Channel 10

RAUNCHY POOL PARTIES

New Idea secured never-before-seen images of Locky and his ladies having an impromptu pool party at the mansion.

“Locky ran through the mansion in his undies while all of us girls were sitting and chatting, and then jumped into the pool,” one of the ladies revealed.

“Without thinking all of us girls ran out and jumped in after him.”

SECRET PHONE CALLS

The Bachelorettes are allowed to make private calls when they are in the mansion, but they were instructed to keep tight-lipped about what happens inside the house.

