"It felt very right with Bella." Network 10

25-year-old Bella is based in Sydney and works as a freelance creative thanks to her background in digital marketing.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bella boasts an associates degree in marketing and communications and a diploma in fashion business and worked as a buyer for Her Fashion Box before pursuing a career in social media marketing.

Now that her Instagram account is public, it's clear that the brunette beauty is a fan of travel and dogs and has also dabbled in some modelling.

Bella works in marketing and is a big fan of travel. Instagram

However Bella isn't a total stranger to the Bachie universe as she's been linked to stars from both the Aussie and US franchises.

The 25-year-old has been snapped with Locky's friend Dean Michael Unglert, who starred on the American version of The Bachelorette, and previously dated Sam Johnston who starred on Georgia Love's season of The Bachelorette.

To make matters even juicier, Bella also has ties to Locky's Survivor ex Brooke Joweet whom she met at a Sydney fitness event in November 2017.

Though the pair posed for a picture with some other influencers at F45 Training Bondi to promote Bondi Protein Co, it's unknown if the two maintained a friendship.

Brooke and Bella attended an event together back in 2017. Instagram

In a previous trailer, Locky admitted that he's ready to settle down and make the ultimate commitment.

"Being in love is the best feeling in the world, it takes your breath away," he mused.

"I'm here to find love. I would love to get down on one knee at the end," Locky said, adding: "I'm the kind of guy that would do it."

The last time an Australian Bachelor proposed was when Blake Garvey proposed to Sam Frost in season two. Meanwhile, Sam Cochrane got down on one knee to Tara Pavlovic during the first Bachelor in Paradise finale.

Could Locky pop the question to Bella? She's currently the second favourite to win after Irena Srbinovska so watch this space...

This story was originally published on New Idea's sister site, Who.