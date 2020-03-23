Her Majesty has a special gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little tot.

A royal insider has revealed what Queen Elizabeth will buy her great-grandson Archie Harrison for his 1st birthday.

“The Queen has set her sights on a beautiful rocking horse,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

The little one already has plenty to “keep him occupied for hours,” the source goes on say “Archie has tons of animal books and fluffy toys at home.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumoured to have gone into isolation with Archie in Canada as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told the publication.