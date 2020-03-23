“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told the publication.
A royal insider has revealed what Queen Elizabeth will buy her great-grandson Archie Harrison for his 1st birthday.
Instagram/Getty
Meanwhile a report yesterday revealed a royal aide at Buckingham Palace has tested positive for coronavirus while The Queen was still residing at the residence.
A source revealed: “The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage.”
A spokesperson for the royals refused to comment on the individuals diagnosis.
Queen Elizabeth.
Getty
“We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff.
“In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved.”
Her Majesty is currently in "good health" at Windsor Castle with husband, Prince Philip.
Getty
The Queen quickly vacated the Palace and remains at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip and is reportedly in "good health".