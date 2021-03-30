Terri (right) told Steve (left) she was expecting a baby in the sweetest way. TikTok

Posting to their TikTok, Animal Planet shared throwback footage of a pregnant Bindi Irwin talking about her cravings. The 22-year-old explained she was longing for specific lettuce wrap from a Chinese restaurant in Oregon, but that she couldn't satisfy the craving due to the COVID-19-enforced travel restrictions.

Her younger brother Robert Irwin piped in at this stage, saying "Cravings are so interesting. I remember watching a documentary that you (Terri) told dad you were pregnant with the pickles and ice cream."

The shot then cut to footage from 2003 of Terri indulging in some pickles and ice cream, preparing to tell her husband she was pregnant with their second child.

Terri and Steve met in 1991 and got married a year later in 1992. The couple welcomed Bindi in 1998 and Robert in 2003. Instagram

"I don't know why, I just have these cravings." Terri told Steve through a mouthful of pickles and ice cream.

Cacthing on straight away, the Crocodile Hunter exclaimed "Woohoo! I've bloody done it, before hugging his mate and saying "I'll congratulate my mate first."

Steve then went to go kiss and hug his wife, expressing his surprise she was eating ice cream... not the pickle... the ice cream.

Bindi and Chandler have recently welcomed their first daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Instagram

The sweet video was soon flooded with comments from adoring fans.

"I wish Steve could've been here for all this joy." one user wrote.

"Omg am I the only one who started crying during this video?" another added.

"Steve lives on through his beautiful family." a third penned.

"Umm I live in Oregon and wanna know what lettuce wraps are so good that you crave them from Australia." a fourth chimed in.

Hopefully Bindi can get her lettuce wraps soon. Though, now that the 22-year-old has welcomed her child, her cravings may be long gone by now.

Congratulations to the new parents!

