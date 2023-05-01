Terri Irwin has debuted a bold new hairstyle, causing fans to do a double, many calling the 58-year-old “unrecognizable”.
The wildlife conservation and owner of Australia Zoo is well known for her signature bronde bob and has done little in the decades she has been in the public eye to “change things up.”
But, as she stepped out alongside son Robert, 19, and daughter Bindi, 24, at The Explorers Club Annual Dinner (ECAD) in New York City, it was clear Terri had seized the opportunity to make a change in her appearance.
In an official family photo from the event shared to each of their respective socials, Terri stunned fans with her shock transformation as she posed alongside her now-adult children.
The globally famous family was in the United States to celebrate Bindi who was being recognized for her work in wildlife conservation and was awarded the President’s Award for Conservation.
“Congratulations @BindiIrwin! A well-deserved award for all your work to protect wildlife and wild places,” Terri wrote as the caption to the family portrait captured by event photographer Felix Kunze.
Younger brother Rob couldn’t have been prouder, taking to his own Twitter to write: “The fam. Photographed by @felixkunze for the ECAD gala in NYC. So proud of @BindiIrwin taking home the President’s award for conservation on the night.”
Terri debuted a dramatic new hair do at a recent event in New York.
Sharing the same gorgeous photo to her own Instagram Bindi was bashful at being recognized by such a prestigious organization.
“Here’s to dedicating our lives to protecting, exploring and creating change for our Mother Earth,” Bindi wrote.
“Thankyou ECAD for the President’s Award for Conservation and congratulations to the extraordinary awardees.”
Husband of three years, and American board wakeboarder Chandler Powell was quick to comment on the post, sharing in his love and excitement for his wife.
“I’m so proud. Congratulations!” he commented.
Terri has tried brown before (left) but is more well known for her signature blonde locks (right).
This April 2023 event isn’t the first time Terri has experimented with a darker hair-do, after ditching her routine blonde highlights across summer 2021.
It remains to be seen if Terri will stay a brunette or if she will return to life as the blonde fans across the world recognise her for!