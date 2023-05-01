Terri Irwin has debuted a bold new hairstyle, causing fans to do a double, many calling the 58-year-old “unrecognizable”.

The wildlife conservation and owner of Australia Zoo is well known for her signature bronde bob and has done little in the decades she has been in the public eye to “change things up.”

But, as she stepped out alongside son Robert, 19, and daughter Bindi, 24, at The Explorers Club Annual Dinner (ECAD) in New York City, it was clear Terri had seized the opportunity to make a change in her appearance.

