The Wildlife Warrior has been seeing 18-year-old Perth-based Rorie, who is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger, since at least last month. New Idea exclusively revealed the romance.

“Terri is really happy for Robert, and she likes Rorie, but she’s urging him to take it slow for both their sakes,” says a source.

“Terri knows all too well what it’s like to be in a relationship in the public eye. She wants to make sure they’re ready.”

Robert Irwin and his mum Terri Irwin Getty

While Terri, 58, might be erring on the side of caution, Rorie’s father is all for the match.

“Of course, absolutely,” businessman Nathan Buckey said last week when asked if he approved of his daughter’s relationship with Robert.