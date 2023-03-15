Ted Lasso Season 3 is finally here! The Emmy-award winning series, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, has just dropped its third season on Apple Plus.

If you’re a fan of Ted Lasso like us, you’ve undoubtedly wanted Ted to bring you a pink box filled with his buttery, shortbread cookies inside. Well, good news! Apple has released the official recipe of Ted Lasso’s cookies, so now you can have “Biscuits with the Boss” at home!

WATCH: Ted Lasso - Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+