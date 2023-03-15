Method:
- Preheat your oven to 150° Celsius (130° to 140° if using a fan-forced oven) and butter a square pan.
- Sift the flour and salt into a bowl and mix. Set aside.
- In another bowl, mix the butter on a high speed for 3 to 5 minutes, or until it’s fluffy.
- Slowly and gradually add the sugar to the butter while continuing to mix. You’ll know it’s done when the mixture is pale and fluffy.
- Add the flour and salt mixture to your butter and sugar mixture and stir until combined.
- Add the mixture to the square pan. Pat and roll it until it’s no more than ½ an inch thick.
- Refrigerate the shortbread for 30 minutes.
- Cut the shortbread into squares and then bake until golden. It should roughly take 45 to 60 minutes; just make sure the middle is firm when you remove it from the oven.
- Cool the shortbread completely, and if necessary, re-slice them.
- Serve and enjoy! Bonus points if you put them in a pink box first!
