Olivia and Jason dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children together. Getty

“Jason told me, ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].’”

“I said, ‘What salad dressing?’ He said, ‘She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she's taken it to have it with him now’...”

The nanny noted that despite Olivia allegedly cheating on Jason with Harry, Jason seemed to care more about the salad dressing.

“Out of everything, he was like, ‘she made her special salad dressing and took it to him.’”

Both Olivia and Jason deny all claims made by their former nanny and wrote in a joint-statement, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Olivia has been dating Harry since 2020 but she’s been adamant that they started dating long after her relationship with Jason was over. Getty



However, everyone’s still been wondering what the recipe for this “special salad dressing” is, since Jason was reportedly so heartbroken over Olivia daring to make it for Harry.

And thankfully, Olivia herself has just taken to Instagram and shared how to make the now infamous salad dressing.

Posting an image of a book page on her story, it looks like Olivia’s salad dressing recipe isn’t an original creation; it’s from the autobiographical Nora Ephron novel, Heartburn.

Olivia just posted this image of a page from Heartburn, which features a salad dressing recipe, on her Instagram story. Instagram

To make the salad dressing that Jason supposedly loves so much, mix two tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard with two tablespoons of good red wine vinegar.

Then while constantly whisking with a fork, slowly add six tablespoons of olive oil until the salad dressing, which is essentially a strong vinaigrette, is thick and creamy and presto!

You’ve got yourself a salad dressing that’ll make famous men like Jason and Harry fall head over heels for you.

Ironically, Heartburn is about a marriage breaking down after one of them has an affair; is this another case of life imitating art?