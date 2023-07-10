Tackling your tax doesn't have to be hard. Getty

2. Keep a record

You need to keep a record of your deductions – bank statements, transaction receipts – they all matter. Keep them in a folder on your computer or in physical form.

Think about what you can claim as a tax deduction.

Did you donate to a charity? That’s a deduction and your receipt is proof. Did you have investment losses? Your profit and loss statement is proof. Do you have an investment property? All the costs associated with it are possible deductions and you need proof.

If you aren’t sure whether an expense is deductible or not, keep a record of it anyway! Your tax consultant should be able to advise you.

3. Boost your super

Under the superannuation tax-concession rules,

you can add up to $27,500 a year into your super. Therefore, if your employer pays $10,000 into your super fund each year you can put away an additional $17,500. That difference rolls over every year, so if you don’t contribute this year and your employee contributions stay the same, you could effectively add $35,000 next year and so on.

This will help reduce the personal income tax bracket you sit in while adding to your retirement savings at the same time.

4. Prepay services

Paying recurring bills weekly or monthly might

be more convenient and part of your budgeting plan, but from a tax perspective, it’s better if you pay bills in lump sums. This is because you can claim these deductions in this financial year for expenses which relate to next year.