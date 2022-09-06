Tammy's breastfeeding photo drew a slew of vile comments. Instagram

“Easy there baby, save some for me,” one troll wrote in the comments, as another added, “I wish I was that baby.”

A third rudely commented, "Let that baby know it’s my turn after she’s done."

“I’m hungry, I want some milk,” said another.

Despite the influx of vile comments, Tammy's fans were quick to call out trolls, with one hitting back, “It’s disgusting. What if someone said that about your wife.”

“Stop sexualising something so natural,” another said.

A third added, “Are you men really into a woman feeding her child?"

Tammy is currently on a fitness retreat in Bali. Instagram

Tammy has been open about her pregnancy journey since her pregnancy announcement in December and even released a video detailing the birth of her third child on June 19.

Posy is Tammy's first child with fiancé Matt Poole, and she is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from her relationship with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.

Prior to Posy's birth, the fitness mogul copped backlash for flying to the Maldives for her "babymoon" while 32 weeks pregnant.

Despite Singapore Airlines allowing women with an “uncomplicated unmarried pregnancy” to fly at 32 weeks with a medical certificate, many fans were concerned about the model travelling while so heavily pregnant.

Tammy has kept followers updated on her pregnancy and birth journey. Instagram

“Wow you ready to steal this speaker…there was no way I was going to risk having a baby overseas or on a plane,” one follower commented on the images.

Replying to the comment, Tammy said, “I’m only 32 weeks old, haha, not about to have that baby on a plane,” to which the fan replied, “The problem is, it’s not always planned”.

"Mine came at 33 weeks with no warning. It’s so unpredictable with birth and we don’t know how good healthcare is overseas…your life is your choice though, I’m more worried than most."

Another follower refuted, "Flying this pregnant, she could develop a blood clot, go into labour mid-flight, have labour complications and not have proper medical treatment etc. There are tons of reasons not to fly in your third trimester."