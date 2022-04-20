Tammy was blasted for travelling while 32 weeks pregnant. Instagram

Despite Singapore Airlines allowing women with an “uncomplicated unmarried pregnancy” to fly at 32 weeks with a medical certificate, many fans were concerned about the model travelling while so heavily pregnant.

“Wow you ready to steal this speaker…there was no way I was going to risk having a baby overseas or on a plane,” one follower commented on the images.

Replying to the comment, Tammy said, “I’m only 32 weeks old, haha, not about to have that baby on a plane,” to which the fan replied, “The problem is, it’s not always planned”.

"Mine came at 33 weeks with no warning. It’s so unpredictable with birth and we don’t know how good healthcare is overseas…your life is your choice though, I’m more worried than most."

Tammy looked glowing while enjoying her babymoon in the Madives. Instagram

Another follower refuted, "Flying this pregnant, she could develop a blood clot, go into labour mid-flight, have labour complications and not have proper medical treatment etc. There are tons of reasons not to fly in your third trimester."

Despite the criticism, the glowing soon-to-be mum of three seemed unbothered as she posted picturesque snaps of her family enjoying their luxury vacation while showcasing her growing baby bump.

Tammy looked glowing while showcasing her baby bump. Instagram

Since announcing in December that she was pregnant with her first child with Matt Poole - following her two children she shares with ex-husband Recce Hawkins - Tammy has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey.

Recently, she revealed that her baby girl has a rare genetic condition that she, too, was born with.

Taking to YouTube to share her latest ultrasound, Tammy explained that her baby will be born with Polydactyly - a condition that runs in the influencer's family.

"We just saw the little baby, and the surprise was that she has 12 fingers, like me, like her mummy," Tammy said in the video.

Tammy explained that her baby will be born with Polydactyly. Instagram

Tammy explained that her sisters, mother and brother also had the mutation, but that her first two children were not born with the rare mutation.

"Amy and Emilee had extra fingers when they were born as well, and so did my little brother. So did my mum. It runs in my family," she continued.

"It skips a few people" like it skipped Wolf and Sass, but this baby has 12 fingers. Isn't it crazy?