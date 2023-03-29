Tammin Sursok's daughter was placed in lockdown after an active shooter entered the school next door. Instagram

"I can't believe this keeps happening and you always think it's not going to happen to you," she said. "I can't even let my brain go there because it's just too horrifying to even think of."

"Our community in Nashville is in shock. My thoughts and prayers are with the families going though this unimaginable tragedy."

The following school day, Tammin revealed little Lennon was reluctant to leave her mother's side and pleaded that firearms legislation be amended to end mass shootings.

"My youngest didn't want to go to school. She's too young to know what's going on but I know she feels it subconsciously. I can't bare to make her go so she's in bed with me. We should have to live like this," she wrote.

WATCH: Tammin Sursok opens up about childhood bullying

"I'm so angry. I know there are many views on guns. I understand that. But how can we not come together and find SOME solution? How do we do NOTHING? How do we say there is nothing we can do? How do we brush it under the table? How do we keep living like this? We have to come together."

She highlighted the lack of discussion regarding gun violence and school shootings, linking it back to the "feeling of hopelessness and fear to start the discussion."

"We must start the discussion. We must do something."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.