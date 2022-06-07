Tamara shared a photo of herself and her high school boyfriend at their debutante ball. Instagram

"We were together from the ages of 12-19 haha (hope he doesn't mind me sharing this 😂)" she wrote alongside the photo.

In the sweet throwback shot, Tamara summed up everything late-2000s beauty was about: tight, curly hair, a side fringe, and thin eyebrows.

But the epic nostalgia didn't end there! The MAFS season nine star also shared a photo of her as a toddler looking cute as a button.

Tamara was the epitome of a '90s baby with a brightly-coloured scrunchie, a polka dot cardigan with lace trimming and adorable bangs.

Tamara shared this photo taken when she was just two. Instagram

"Me as a 2 year old 😂," Tamara captioned the snap.

Elsewhere in her Q&A, Tamara responded to a question asking if she's dating co-star Mitch Eynaud or if they're simply "best friend goals".

"I don't know if you'd call it goals, he's more of a burden 😂😂😂," she joked.

It comes a month after Tamara revealed she'd been inundated with fans asking if Mitch cheated on Ella Ding with her.

"We didn't talk throughout MAFS or anything. We live on the Gold Coast, it's not a very big place so we'd often bump into each other," she explained.

Tamara once again confirmed she and Mitch Eynaud are just friends. Instagram

"We got to know each other, we have great banter, got heaps in common and he's just a really good guy."

The pair have been plagued by dating rumours since before the show's finale even aired, while Tamara's ex Brent Vitiello has been romantically linked to Ella.

However, Tamara also cleared up speculation that she and Mitch are now dating, saying they're just "really good friends".

"And I wanna set the record straight by saying that we actually only became friends months after filming had aired," she said.