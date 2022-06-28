"I've learned to embrace it." Instagram

“Unless it affected my day-to-day life hugely, which it doesn’t, having ADHD does make me a little bit crazy,” she admitted.

“I’ve learned to embrace it.

“When I am really heightened by my ADHD I know what to do about it.

“I feel like if you’re medicated for it … you’re so mellow. I miss being so out there,” Tamara said.

Tamara is known for her appearance on MAFS, where she 'married' Brent Vitiello. Nine Network

Tamara is known for her appearance on the most recent season of MAFS, where she became something of an instant villain once she married Brent Vitiello.

Their first meeting had Brent peg Tamara as a “psychopath”, while she believed Brent wasn’t “ambitious” enough for her. While they were able to overcome their initial miscommunications, and make it all the way to final vows, their last moments together were not pretty.

“You don’t have any real loyalty to anyone. And I realized you lack all the qualities I’m looking for in a partner,” he told her.

“You are not God’s gift to humanity, so stop looking down on everyone. I don’t even know where you get the confidence to do so,” he reprimanded her.

Tamara with former fellow bride, Jessica Seracino. Instagram

While that marriage was destined to fail, it seems Tamara might have moved on with none other than fellow MAFS co-star Mitch Eynaud, who was paired with Ella Ding on the series.

However, neither have confirmed if they're together just yet.

She also remains friends with Jackson Lonie and Olivia Frazer, with the squad also hanging out occasionally with Jessica Seracino and Samantha Moitzi.

