Sylvia Jeffreys' uncle David sadly passed away. Instagram

The Today Extra host ended her tribute by saying: "We are grateful that he was surrounded by family in his final days, for the doctors and nurses at the PA Hospital who provided loving care, and that somewhere out there he is back by his mother’s side. ❤️"

Sylvia was soon inundated with messages of support from her friends and fans.

Fellow presenter Belinda Russell wrote in the comments: "Beautiful tribute. Big hugs. ❤️"

Personal trainer Lauren Hannaford also shared her well wishes, penning: "Sending love ❤️❤️"

Journalist Sarah Harris added "Sorry Sylvs 😢❤️", while Deborah Knight commented "Oh silv. So sorry for you and your family. Xx"

Sylvia has been covering the Brisbane floods. Instagram

The tribute comes not long after Sylvia had been reporting on the Brisbane floods.

Sharing footage from Rocklea, one of the most impacted suburbs in Brisbane, the presenter explained how the water had "inundated the lower levels of most homes" in the street from which she was reporting.

"There is a sense of dread for people around here that things are going to get worse before they get any better," the presenter said.

Sylvia returned to work from maternity leave in September 2021. Instagram

Following a six month maternity leave after the birth of her second child, Henry, Sylvia made her return to Today in September last year.

Taking to Instagram to document the return, the 35-year-old thanked her colleagues for the "warm welcome" back.

"I’ve missed these beautiful people @davidcampbell73 @nataliacooper and @belinda.russell who'll still be at the desk on Fridays," she wrote.

"The joy and privilege of sharing a desk with my friends - and wearing clean clothes - is not lost on me."