Dr Chris will again host this year's event! Supplied

Whether you're a dog owner or just adore all things four-legged and friendly, the Dog Lovers Show will have something for everybody (and yes, the puppy cuddle zone will also be making a return!)

If you're planning on heading on down, you'll be able meet and interact with over 800 dogs, representing more than 100 breeds, as well have a chat to professionals who will provide essential tips on training, nutrition, separation anxiety, puppy proofing, canine mental health and overall wellbeing.

Famed TV vet, Dr Katrina Warren, will also be presenting live demonstrations in the Vitapet Arena with animal training extraordinaire Kelly Gill and The Wonderdog. They're not the only stars who have signed up as part of the event - Big Brother fans will also be in for a treat when the K9 Ninja Championships will see dogs work their way through a wild obstacle course hosted by reality star, Dave 'Farmer Dave' Graham.

You'll also catch some of the nation’s biggest canine social media stars, who will be strutting their stuff on the PETstock Stage red carpet, while the NSW Police Force Dog and Mounted Command present an awe-inspiring live demonstration each day.

Big Brother's Farmer Dave will host the K9 Ninja Championships. Supplied

For those into seeing feats of canine prowess, visitors will also be able to watch the Extreme High Jump competition and see pups herd real-life sheep in the Sheepdog Speed Trials, while the crowd-favourite Black Hawk DockDogs will make a splash with Big Air, Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieval competitions.

It's the perfect event for the whole family, with the Animal Welfare League introducing the new Kids Zone with Free Doggy Face Painting and the chance to snap show memories in the new Glitter Selfie Wall to keep the little ones entertained.

Show Founder and CEO, Jason Humphris said, “Anyone who loves dogs deeply and wants to better understand their pets will be rewarded by attending the Sydney Dog Lovers Show this August. The timing is perfect to provide thousands of ‘pandemic pet parents’ with trusted, reliable information from the country’s most trusted pet experts.

"Many new dog owners had been thinking of welcoming a new pup and the pandemic gave them the time to be actively present at home to ‘on-board’ the pooch they have dreamed of for so long.”

Sounds like quite the fur-filling weekend to us!

The Sydney Dog Lovers Show returns to Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park, from Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August 2022, 9.30am until 5pm daily. The Dog Lovers Show will also return to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 14 until 16 October 2022.