Samantha and Mark met on Survivor and have been together ever since! Instagram

Popular influencer Jay Bruno is also reportedly joining the cast, and he's no stranger to the big screen either. Jay previously starred on season two of the series Instant Hotel, and has been romantically linked to Home and Away star Sam Frost.

MasterChef Australia's Khanh Ong, who appeared on the show's tenth season and later on the All Star season, was also revealed by Pedestrian to be apart of the upcoming season, and was confirmed by TV Blackbox.

Another name thrown in the 2022 cast ring is lifestyle blogger and influencer Sophie Cachia, who is reportedly set to compete against her sister in the new season.

There are also rumours that Sandra Diaz-Twine, who starred on Survivor US, will be joining the Australian version, according to Pedestrian.

Sandra is a two-time champion of the American series and has competed four times since her debut in 2003, and if rumours prove true, we can expect her to give the other castaways a good challenge.

So there it is, all the rumoured contestants so far for Australian Survivor 2022, which is expected to premiere in February on Channel 10.