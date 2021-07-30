Sam happily led the prank call. Instagram

“I’m obviously a single person and I was just wondering if you have anyone on your books that is single that might be interested in first of all going for a walk, might be weird if I say let’s just move in!” Sam began.

“Because I feel like it’s just easier with someone with a profile, because they just get it as opposed to some Rando that you met on Tinder or something!”

To which Mark responded: “Well that is a very interesting request, I must say I’ve never had one of these before. Look, I’ll have to have a think about who..”

It seems Sam jokingly already had another star in mind: Sunrise weatherman, Sam Mac.

“What about Sam Mac, is he on your books?” she asked.

Mark had to politely remind the actress that the weatherman was unfortunately already spoken for.

The 31-year-old then went on to suggest radio host, Wippa, who was in on the prank which then swiftly gave away the fact Mark was being duped.

From her brief engagement with Bachelor Blake Garvey in 2014 to finding love with Sasha Mielczarek during her stint as The Bachelorette in 2015, to her most recent relationship with Dave Bashford which ended in 2020, Australia has long been rooting for the star to find The One.

In a recent interview with TV WEEK, Sam revealed what it's like trying to navigate her love life in the glare of the public eye.

"I understand why people are interested in my dating life because I was on the Bachelor and Bachelorette… but I don't really have much to say at the moment anyway," she said.

"I think I have tried to keep that [her love life] a bit more private while I figure things about myself, and I have at times talked about things prematurely, and people will be like what is going on," she laughed.

