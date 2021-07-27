Mitch spent 12 days in the outback before he was voted out and sent home. Ten

However, while his fellow castaways may have differing opinions, Mitch tells us that he found the whole experience to be quite positive.

"It was such a wonderful, holistic experience for the body," he says.

"My skin was fantastic, my hair looked great and my guts were amazing and obviously you lose a couple of kgs," Mitch explains.

He adds that he was the only person who just "loved the lentils and rice" within his tribe, despite it not being actually "enjoyable".

"It was actually not having the pleasure of food and not seeking the pleasure of food constantly."

Mitch found the whole experience to be "cleansing" towards his body. Ten

The doctor also explains it as a cleanse of "your brain from dopamine", and that by also not having your phone helps to "cleanse the dopamine trails".

"Everything felt great - I genuinely left and my body felt great," he says.

Although, he confesses that within days of being back at home and surrounded by all his favourite food once again, he couldn't help but indulge.

"Within like two-three days of consuming copious amounts of cheese and greasy food, everything was pretty much back to normal unfortunately," he admits.

"I was actually kind of chuffed to get out." Ten

As for being eliminated early on from Survivor, Mitch explains that it was an "ambivalent state" for him to be leaving the show.

"I was actually kind of chuffed to get out," he laughs.

"I was both really crushed by losing, because I’m not really into losing, but I was also like ‘yes!’ I am going to go have a shower, I am going to go sleep in a bed," he says.

"As much as the cleanse was great, I do like the comforts of my life."