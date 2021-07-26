The erratic weather posed many challenges this season. Ten

New filming format

The new location brought with it more challenges, thanks to the beaming Aussie sun.

“Producers couldn’t have the contestants in the sun for too long – midday temps were as high as 45 degrees – and the Tribal Councils were also shot a lot faster,” says the source.

Cast shake-up!

Most of the cast were only given two weeks to get ready for the show. The insider says a host of former athletes, and even influencers, were constantly swapped in out and out due to changing casting needs.

Tribal Councils had to be filmed quickly.

Baz saves the day!

Production took a gamble moving from the ocean to the desert, with the

insider saying Network Ten executives were “extremely hesitant at first”.

However, savvy producers cut up some footage from Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film, Australia, in a bid to win over the network.

“They made their own mini trailer … immediately the location was locked in!” quips the source.

Baz Luhrmann played a part!

Next-level challenges

This season, the detailed sets and challenges took over four weeks to set up!

“There were multiple tech runs on all challenges – making sure they are exciting but safe,” says a production source, who adds that many of the challenges will be reimagined to be used for Big Brother Australia next year, as the two shows share a production team.

“The makers use Survivor as a bit of a testing ground,” explains the source.