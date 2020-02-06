Lee Carseldine and Felicity Egginton getting cosy watching Survivor Ten

The two spent time together in series one in 2016, but Lee hooked up with his other co-star, El Rowland, at the time.

After spending 55 days on an abandoned island in Samoa in 2016, they dated for three years, but split in February 2019 when they failed to blend their families together.

Lee will be gunning to win Survivor All Stars after he already made it to the end of the game but failed to take Sole Survivor.

Ten

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Flick after she double-crossed her best friend Brooke Jowett in one of the memorable blindsides of the Aussie franchise.

"Going in this time, I really want people to think that I didn’t really know what’s going on and downplay my gameplay a lot," Flick told 10 Daily ahead of the premiere.

"Yes, I’m the one that blindsided my best friend but there’s also a lot of other big players out there, so I’ve got to make sure I hide behind them."