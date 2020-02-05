Mat played his immunity idol for Jacqui Ten

Despite being part of an alliance with Daisy, David worked against his ‘Sexy Seven’ group and joined together with Matt’s minority group of four to exact revenge.

Just minutes previous Daisy had said she had “Faith in my people big-time… It’s not my people I’m worried about tonight.”

As the votes began stacking up against Daisy, David pulled out his best acting skills to express his ‘shock’.

“That WAS a blindside. (EXHALES) I'm shaking,” Daisy said as she exited. Ten

Moments later, the result was clear and Daisy she was called forward to have her torch extinguished by Jonathan La Paglia, with a look of shattered disappointment on her face.

“That WAS a blindside. (EXHALES) I'm shaking,” she said as she exited.

As the votes began stacking up against Daisy, David pulled out his best acting skills to express his ‘shock’. Ten

David played a great game and has ticked off several of his gameplay goals. The ‘Golden God’ has reaped revenge on Daisy, got Brooke to play an idol for him, flushed two idols from the competition and developed a secret alliance with Matt ‘The Godfather’ Rogers.

And he did it all without anyone raising an eyebrow.