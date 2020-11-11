He put a ring on it! Australian Survivor's Abbey Holmes has announced her engagement to AFL star partner Keegan Brooksby. Instagram

Over on his own Instagram account, a loved-up Keegan shared the same snaps, captioning his post: “Perfect moment. Perfect person. Perfect location.”

Abbey competed in 2019’s Champions vs Contenders season as well as Australian Survivor’s All Stars season in 2020 and many of her fellow co-stars flocked to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

“Yay!!!! Congratulations. I had a feeling this post was coming,” wrote Brooke Jowett, while Luke Toki added: “Congratulations @abbeycholmes and @kjbrooksby 🌠 What location 👏👏👏 Your a bloody sweetheart brother haha.”

The couple has been dating since 2017 after meeting on dating app Bumble. Instagram

Fan favourite Aaron “AK” Knight wrote, "Friggen amazing guys 🙌🏽✨ congratulations 💕💕💕”

Simon Black, who was part of Abbey’s original “sporting alliance” on the show, penned, “Congrats guys, great news...stoked for you both! Very smooth @kjbrooksby”

Survivor’s notoriously mischievous alliance, The Little Rascals, Harry “Dirty Harry” Hills, Shonee Fairfax and Nick Iadanza all sent their well wishes as did former winner Pia Miranda and many other Survivor co-stars.

Abbey competed in Australian Survivor in 2019 and 2020 (pictured with David Genat). Channel Ten

Abbey has previously spoken about the support Keegan gave her while she competed on Australia Survivor as she attempted to outwit, outlast and outplay her rivals.

“He's very proud of me. He was the one who gave me the most advice going into season four and I'm not the kind of person who can play a character,” she told Now To Love in February.

“He said just go in and be yourself and people will like you so I just went and was myself. I didn't have to change who I was or what not to try and fit in and I was really glad with the way I went about that.”