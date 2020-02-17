'This game has many twists and turns... Shonee's an amazing girl... I'm really stoked she was able to come back into the game,' the AFL star said.

'Abbey says let bygones be bygones,' the host turned to Shonee, whose response was impartial.

'We'll have to wait and see,' Shonee told Jonathan.

Abbey remained confident that Locky, Brooke, Flick and Matt would vote for Shon alongside her.

'I hope you're the one being blindsided tonight, not me,' Shon told the camera, while Abbey called her rival a contestant with 'nine lives' who she wants gone.

But it was Abbey who wouldn't live to see another Survivor day.